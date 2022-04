Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 23:41 Hits: 6

Hollywood actor Will Smith resigned from the film academy and said he will accept any consequences for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. The film academy had initiated disciplinary proceedings against Smith.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/oscars-will-smith-quits-film-academy-over-chris-rock-slap/a-61337826?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf