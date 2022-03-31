Warren Haynes’ Injury Postpones Gov’t Mule Tour

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022

GRAMMY® Award-winning vocalist, songwriter and guitar legend Warren Haynes announced that due to a shoulder injury, the Gov’t Mule Spring Tour will have to be postponed. This was sent to the band’s various social media sites:

Gov’t Mule, known for their hard-driving, jam band performances, were ready to hit the road following the release of their most recent album, Heavy Load Blues. The album hit #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart, and was claimed to be the band’s first strictly, all-blues album. Keeping to their rock and soul roots, the album contains 13 tracks mixing original tunes with Mule-esque versions of classics such as “Blues Before Sunrise,” and “I Asked for Water (She Gave Me Gasoline).”

If everything goes to plan, Haynes will be well healed and Gov’t Mule will pick up the Summer Tour in Asheville, North Carolina on June 3rd. The tour will continue through the Midwest and Western US before the band heads for Europe and 11 stops throughout most of July.

The postponed Spring Tour dates are:

April 6 Landmark Theatre Syracuse, NY

April 7 The Palace Albany, NY

April 8 Beacon Theatre New York, NY

April 9 Beacon Theatre New York, NY

April 11 Roxian Theatre McKee Rocks, PA

April 13 F.M. Kirby Ctr for the Perf. Arts Wilkes-Barre, PA

April 14 The Met Philadelphia, PA

April 15 Warner Theatre Erie, PA

April 16 Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL

April 17 20 Monroe Live Grand Rapids, MI

April 19 The Clyde Theatre Fort Wayne, IN

April 21 The Soundstage at Graceland Memphis, TN

April 22 Little Rock Music Hall Little Rock, AR

April 23 The Pageant St. Louis, MO

April 25 The Jones Assembly Oklahoma City, OK

April 27 Saenger Theatre Mobile, AL

April 28 Sweetwater 420 Festival Atlanta, GA

April 29 Mardi Gras World New Orleans, LA

April 30 Druid City Music Hall Tuscaloosa, AL

