Keb’ Mo’ Releases New Video for ‘Louder’

Five-time GRAMMY winner Keb’ Mo’ and global youth climate activists have teamed up with the Plastic Pollution Coalition for a new music video to get “Louder” about their demands for urgent climate action.

The video features dozens of youth activists from around the world, including Xiye Bastida, Jerome Foster II, Lilly Platt, Lauren Ritchie, Hannah Testa, Greta Thunberg, Alexandria Villaseñor, Melati Wijsen, and more. Numerous organizations and partners endorsed the video, including Break Free From Plastic (BFFP), Fridays For Future, Re-Earth Initiative, Sunrise Movement, and more. The song appears on Keb’ Mo’s critically acclaimed new album Good To Be that was released earlier this year on Rounder Records.

You know, at one time, I was part of a new generation. You know, in my 20s and in my teens, part of the – you know, the Vietnam War and things against nuclear weapons and nuclear power plants and polluted oceans, and they were talking about it back then. And we were mad at the previous generation because they let that happen, so to speak. And then we became the old generation, and we didn’t do anything, you know? So I’m just kind of calling us out – calling everybody out (laughter) so to speak, kind of apologizing to the new generation. Keb’ Mo’

“I’m so moved by the ‘Louder’ video, because I feel for young people navigating the world today. We must support them in every way possible as they advocate for a better future, and we must invest our resources and power to co-create that better future with them,” explains Dianna Cohen, Co-Founder and CEO of the Plastic Pollution Coalition.

In January, Kevin Moore, who is best known by his stage name Keb’ Mo’, released his new album Good To Be which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Album Chart and #11 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart.

Keb’ Mo’ is currently on tour now and will make spots in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and more.

*Feature image photo credit: Jeremy Cowart

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/keb-mo-releases-new-video-for-louder/