Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 20:52 Hits: 0

Berklee College of Music is celebrating CODA's wins for best picture, best adapted screenplay and best supporting actor. Students and alumni worked on the film, along with other award-winning films.

(Image credit: Apple-TV )

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/29/1089352656/berklee-musicians-coda-oscar