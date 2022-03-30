Out of Space Fest Returns in August September in Evanston, IL

Articles

Out of Space returns for its fifth season of big-name musical acts on the shores of Lake Michigan. Connecting music fans from Evanston, Chicago, and beyond with a bespoke concert experience that creates one-of-a-kind environments and features the best of local cuisine, inspired beverage offerings, custom art installations, and more. Out of Space will be staged August 4-7 at Canal Shores and Sept 1-4 at Temperance Brew Co. in Evanston.

Out of Space has announced the August schedule, featuring Jenny Lewis and Trampled by Turtles, Elvis Costello & the Imposters with special guests Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets and Nicole Atkins, Lucinda Williams, Waxahatchee and Liam Kazar, as well as Buddy Guy with Todd Park Mohr (Big Head Todd & the Monsters) and Bobby Rush. Out of Space is the outdoor offshoot of the Evanston downtown jewelbox venue, SPACE. Pre-sale tickets for the August arm of the festival go live Wednesday, March 30th, they are available to previous ticket holders, SPACE email subscribers and WXRT email subscribers. The public onsale ticket date is Friday, April 1st, visit outofspaceconcerts.com for more information.

After punishing economic damage from the pandemic, Evanston is on the road to recovery, and Out of Space/SPACE organizers are committing to contributing to the effort, encouraging traffic back to the city by bringing in artists whose audiences won’t fit into their venue. SPACE/Out of Space is part of 16” on Center, a restaurant/music venue collective that includes Thalia Hall, Empty Bottle, Duseks, Longman and Eagle and others. The collective recently announced

The Salt Shed, Chicago’s new performance and community space, is set to open at the historic Morton Salt complex. The complex will feature an outdoor space opening this summer, and a massive, state of the art indoor venue opening in 2023.

CANAL SHORES LINEUP:

Aug 4 Jenny Lewis & Trampled By Turtles

Aug 5 Elvis Costello & The Imposters w/ Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets and Nicole Atkins

Aug 6 Lucinda Williams & Waxahatchee with Liam Kazar

Aug 7 Buddy Guy w/ Todd Park Mohr of Big Head Todd & The Monsters and Bobby Rush

Out of Space Past Buyer Presale: Wednesday, March 30, at 10am CT

SPACE Venue Presale: Thursday, March 31, at 10am CT

Public On Sale: Friday, April 1, at 10am CT

