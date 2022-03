Articles

Both artists could have used their new albums to make good on their pop crossover potential. Instead, they managed to reaffirm their ties to their genres of origin without sacrificing creative growth.

(Image credit: Samantha Muljat/Harper Smith/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/30/1089523329/maren-morris-and-molly-tuttle-tell-their-origin-stories-anew