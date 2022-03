Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022

With a spare and sweet acoustic guitar behind his voice, first-time Tiny Desk Conest entrant Celso Garayúa describes expansive love as an idyllic house on the beach.

(Image credit: YouTube)

