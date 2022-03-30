KIMMI BITTER RELEASES THE BEAUTIFUL HAZY SLOW DANCE THAT IS ‘WESTERN SUN’

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Things get low-slung and dreamy on this sun-dappled new single from San Diego’s Kimmi Bitter. Taken from her forthcoming new album Highway Hustler, ‘Western Sun’ showcases Bitter’s cosmic West Coast take on traditional country and soul. There’s also a country-noir feel courtesy of the shimmer and shuffle of the music, the dark and ghostly twang …

