Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 18:58 Hits: 8

"[L]et’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together," the band said in a statement

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/foo-fighters-cancel-tour-dates-taylor-hawkins-death-1329568/