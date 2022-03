Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 26 March 2022 11:36 Hits: 0

The longtime drummer for the megaplatinum band has died. On Saturday, Colombian officials released a statement, saying they found evidence of 10 types of substances in Hawkins' body.

(Image credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/26/1088990158/foo-fighters-taylor-hawkins-dead