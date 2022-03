Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 00:38 Hits: 13

Will Smith said in an Instagram post that he was "out of line" for assaulting Chris Rock on stage. The apology comes after the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said it launched a review of the incident.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/oscars-2022-will-smith-apologizes-to-chris-rock-over-slap/a-61286109?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf