Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 26 March 2022 06:35 Hits: 7

The surprising death of the drum legend shocks the music world. An initial toxicology test found drugs in his system. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/foo-fighters-drummer-taylor-hawkins-dies-at-50/a-61267069?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf