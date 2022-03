Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 27 March 2022 15:37 Hits: 9

The Serbian artist is redesigning her legendary 2010 performance "The Artist is Present," and will auction tickets to the installation at the Sean Kelly gallery in New York. Proceeds will go to a charity for Ukraine.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/marina-abramovic-auctions-legendary-performance-for-ukraine-charity/a-61272886?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf