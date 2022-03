Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 27 March 2022 16:53 Hits: 2

Recorded primarily at her Super Bowl Weekend gig in Los Angeles, Cyrus' first live LP features unreleased songs "Attention," "You" and plenty of covers

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/miley-cyrus-new-live-album-attention-1328145/