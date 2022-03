Articles

Published on Saturday, 26 March 2022

The Tucson Music Hall in downtown Tucson on Church Street will be renamed for Linda Ronstadt on May 7th. Built in 1971, the 2,289-capacity venue is part of the great Convention Center complex, and is in the National Register of Historic Places.

