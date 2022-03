Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 26 March 2022 16:41 Hits: 7

"A sweetheart of a man that radiated good vibes, a love of music, and a total monster on the drums," Geddy Lee writes of Foo Fighters drummer who helped induct Rush into Rock Hall

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/rush-geddy-lee-alex-lifeson-taylor-hawkins-tribute-1327265/