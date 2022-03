Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 09:12 Hits: 4

After a global dance hit, the country star returns from lockdown with an intimate new album — and a new son, who helped inspire it.

(Image credit: Harper Smith/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/25/1088538247/with-humble-quest-maren-morris-is-closely-following-her-compass