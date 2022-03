Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 12:00 Hits: 5

In "A Knee on the Neck," composer Adolphus Hailstork and librettist Herbert Martin pay tribute to Floyd's memory and offer hope for the future – while wrestling with the realities of the present day.

(Image credit: Elman Studio/Courtesy of the National Philharmonic)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/deceptivecadence/2022/03/25/1088548635/george-floyd-remembered-in-new-choral-work