Trombone Shorty Announces Tank and the Bangas as Opening Act For Treme Threauxdown

Trombone Shorty has announced Tank and the Bangas as the opening act for his Saturday, April 30 Treme Threauxdown headlining performance at The Saenger Theatre in New Orleans during the first weekend of the Jazz and Heritage Festival, making it his sixth time hosting this event at the historic Saenger venue.

This show is just one day after his first album in five years is released. Lifted is out April 29 on Blue Note Records and harnesses the raw power and exhilarating grooves of his legendary live shows, over ten tracks recorded at his own Buckjump Studio with producer Chris Seefried (Fitz and the Tantrums, Andra Day).

Trombone Shorty is kicking off a tremendous spring and summer of touring and appearances. He will have a large presence at the Jazz and Heritage Festival this year: following his April 30 show he will close the festival on May 8 with the hallowed final set that for years was performed by The Neville Brothers and Professor Longhair before that.

Past Threauxdown guests have included Usher, Nick Jonas, Shaggy, CeeLo Green, Andra Day, Leon Bridges, Amos Lee, Wyclef Jean, Chad Smith, Dr John, Allen Touissant, Warren Haynes, and Jon Batiste among others. Special guest Tank and the Bangas are based in New Orleans, and were nominated in the Best New Artist category for the 2020 Grammy Awards. They have released two studio albums, Thinktank (2013) and Green Balloon (2019), and their third album Red Balloon will be released on May 13.

Following Jazz Fest, Shorty will bring his once-in-a-lifetime Voodoo Threaxdown tour featuring Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville the Uptown Ruler and The Soul Rebels across the US. The tour will also feature a tribute to the foundational work of funk pioneers The Meters led by founding bassist George Porter Jr. alongside Dumpstaphunk. The Voodoo Threauxdown tour is a lesson in New Orleans music history, and a vision of where that music is headed in the 21st century. The festival will kick off on June 10 and will move across the US, making stops at NYC’s Central Park Summerstage on June 13, Red Rocks Amphitheater on June 28 and The Hollywood Bowl on August 10.

