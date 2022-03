Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 13:42 Hits: 0

This Tiny Desk Contest entrant raps with a effortless flow reminiscent of André 3000 and with the assuredness of an artist who knows just who he is and where he's going.

(Image credit: YouTube)

