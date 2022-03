Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 20:04 Hits: 6

The lyrics of this lullaby-like Tiny Desk Contest entry are sung like a mantra of affirmations.

(Image credit: YouTube)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/24/1088638427/entries-we-love-wallace-tallman-you-are-cecilia-june