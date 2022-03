Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 09:29 Hits: 0

Kathryn Bigelow and Chloe Zhao ... and now Jane Campion? In the 94-year history of the Oscars, only two women have won the best director's award. Is a turning point in sight?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/oscars-2022-female-directors-write-history-with-every-win/a-61110447?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf