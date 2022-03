Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 22:37 Hits: 5

The Grammy nominee hits the road in the new documentary, which gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the writing process behind her debut 'Sour,' plus live performances of her hit songs

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/how-to-watch-olivia-rodrigo-driving-home-2-u-film-free-online-1326319/