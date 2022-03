Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 00:03 Hits: 7

A chance meeting at the gym led to the artists' new songs "Sigue" and "Forever My Love"

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-latin/ed-sheeran-j-balvin-forever-my-love-sigue-song-video-1326454/