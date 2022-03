Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 17:50 Hits: 9

The musician says the housekeeper suing him for negligent infliction of emotional distress was a "remote bystander" to the alleged attack and should seek workers compensation for any claim

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/chris-brown-dog-bite-lawsuit-response-1326242/