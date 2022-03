Articles

Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022

A fourth generation of the Hank Williams lineage will officially be crowned when IV and the Strange Band featuring Coleman Williams release their debut album 'Southern Circus' on June 17th via the Black Country Rock label owned by Shooter Jennings.

