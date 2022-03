Articles

Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022

The wife of Country Music Hall of Famer Hank Williams Jr. died unexpectedly in Jupiter, Florida on Tuesday, March 22nd, according to the family. Mary Jane Thomas, who Hank Williams Jr. married in 1990, was at the Jupiter Beach Resort and Spa.

