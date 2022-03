Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 13:40 Hits: 1

Ambo Anthos is withdrawing "The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation" after six Dutch experts complained the book was based on hypotheses and an incorrect interpretation of sources.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/dutch-publisher-pulls-disputed-anne-frank-book/a-61234578?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf