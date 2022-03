Articles

Published on Monday, 21 March 2022

Zoe Wees, Revolverheld and a band singing from a bunker in Kharkiv were among the stars who joined the "Sound of Peace" rally in Berlin, raising almost €12 million for Ukraine.

