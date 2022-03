Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 14:51 Hits: 4

In his autobiography, rabbi Akiva Weingarten talks about why he left the ultra-Orthodox community of Satmar Hasidic Jews and what Judaism means to him today.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/leaving-the-ultra-orthodox-community-for-germany/a-61210727?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf