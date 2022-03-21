Stewart Copeland’s Police Deranged for Orchestra

Category: Art/Music Hits: 5
First Bank Pop Series presents three nights of Police Deranged forOrchestra Thursday, March 24th, Friday, March 25th and Saturday, March 26th at Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville.
This unique evening features the original musical arrangements by former Police drummer Stewart Copeland with The Nashville Symphony conducted by Enrico Lopez-Yañez.
As expressed on the symphony’s web site:
It’s a high-energy orchestral celebration of The Police’s biggest hits, including “Roxanne,” “Don’t Stand So Close to Me,” “Message in a Bottle,” and many more.
With Copeland on drums, three singers, a guitarist and full orchestra, this one-of-a-kind concert experience will give new life to classic songs you know and love – all arranged (or “deranged”) by Copeland himself.
For tickets, head here.
