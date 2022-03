Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 21 March 2022 23:15 Hits: 7

THE FELICE BROTHERS FROM DREAMS TO DUST Yep Roc Records The upstate New York group, based around the brothers Ian and James Felice, have been consistently evolving their sound for 15 years now, across a brace of increasingly diverse albums that showcase the progression of main songwriter Ian’s songs, from early folk facsimiles to wildly …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2022/03/21/album-review-the-felice-brothers-from-dreams-to-dust/