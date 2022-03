Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 09:01 Hits: 4

As more and more cultural institutions cut ties with Russian artists and performers, there are questions about whether such actions are effective and ethical.

(Image credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/18/1087237667/cultural-boycott-russia-effectiveness-fairness