Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 21 March 2022 05:21 Hits: 15

JAMES MCMURTRY THE HORSES AND THE HOUNDS New West Records It’s been a long wait for McMurtry fans since his excellent Complicated Game came out six years ago but there was never any doubt that it’d be worth the wait. McMurtry, like a fine wine, seems to just get better and better with age. The …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2022/03/21/albu-mreview-james-mcmurtry-the-horses-and-the-hounds/