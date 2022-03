Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 20 March 2022 12:08 Hits: 13

The war in Ukraine has put projects with Russian museums on hold. But museums in Berlin and the state of Saxony are maintaining some dialogue with Russian colleagues.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-cuts-most-ties-with-russian-museums/a-61184920?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf