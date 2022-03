Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 18 March 2022

Well hot damn. If you wanted to see two of just about the best songwriters out there at the moment together, Vincent Neil Emerson and John R. Miller have just announced a joint tour of intimate venues that will be worth suffering a hangover at work the next day for.

