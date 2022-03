Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 21:31 Hits: 16

It started with a TikTok post riffing on the the lush drama series. Now, Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear have received a Grammy nomination for their project, The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical.

(Image credit: Jessica Pons for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/18/1084137553/bridgerton-grammys-nominees-awards-barlow-and-bear-music