Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 10:03 Hits: 12

It is renowned as one of the hottest clubs in Ukraine. With the war, Kyiv's K41 techno club's employees have fled to Berlin, where they hope to build a support network for refugees and those left behind.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/kyiv-s-k41-techno-club-staff-find-refuge-in-berlin/a-61169254?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf