Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 13:54 Hits: 16

The Nobel Prize winner talks with DW about his decision to leave Zanzibar, to write in English, and about the rise of African writers in the post-colonial era.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/nobel-laureate-abdulrazak-gurnah-on-exile-and-literature/a-61154081?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf