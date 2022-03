Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 17 March 2022 17:29 Hits: 12

The lead singer in Ukraine's biggest rock band is one of Ukrainian celebrities who are using their fame and connections to speed relief supplies to those who need them most.

(Image credit: Claire Harbage/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/17/1087188333/ukraine-artists-celebrities-war-relief