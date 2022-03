Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 09:02 Hits: 9

Rivers Cuomo, songwriter of Weezer, talks about looking to Vivaldi for inspiration in announcing a quartet of seasonal releases this year and navigating three decades spent in the same band.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist )

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/18/1087173272/the-four-sznz-of-weezer