Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 17 March 2022 21:27 Hits: 12

For Jimmie Allen, what makes a country artist isn't how many fiddles and mandolins they have in a song. It's something more natural than that.

(Image credit: Larry McCormack for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/17/1084137609/grammys-nominees-awards-jimmie-allen-music