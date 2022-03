Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 17 March 2022 13:18 Hits: 4

As museums across the country evacuate art and cultural treasures, the curators of the Ukrainian pavilion at the Venice Biennale smuggled works to Austria by car so the show can go on.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-rushes-to-save-cultural-heritage-from-destruction/a-61158291?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf