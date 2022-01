Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Famed museums and Amsterdam's concert hall offered haircuts and manicures, as the cultural sector protested lockdown measures that allow shops, hairdressers and gyms to open — but not cultural venues.

https://www.dw.com/en/dutch-museums-open-as-salons-to-protest-covid-rules/a-60487977