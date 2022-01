Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 16:41 Hits: 8

Dolly Parton is celebrating her 76th birthday today, January 19th. And the Country music legend, actor, benefactor, altruist, cultural icon, and queen to many will also soon add published author to her resume when she releases the novel (and album) "Run, Rose, Run."

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/dolly-parton-to-release-new-album-and-novel-run-rose-run/