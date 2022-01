Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 07:56 Hits: 7

The Grammy Award-winners previously teamed up on H.E.R.'s 2021 debut studio album,

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/kaytranada-h-e-r-join-forces-for-soulful-intimidated-performance-on-fallon-1287047/