Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 16 January 2022 15:13 Hits: 5

Emery became known as the dean of country music broadcasters over more than a half-century in both radio and television. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2007.

(Image credit: Jeff Adkins/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/01/16/1073476055/country-music-broadcaster-ralph-emery-dies-at-age-88