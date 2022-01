Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 16 January 2022

Queenslander Scottie ‘Suga’ Owens has released his brand new country single ‘Weekend Time’ via Heartsville Music Group and it finds him hitting a sweet vein of Charley Crockett meets outlaw country. Pedal steel adds a mix of tropical and outback flavours for what amounts to an impressively authentic new voice in Australian country music.

