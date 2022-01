Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 18:19 Hits: 0

This latest remix of the 2020 track might be the Trojan Horse we need to introduce amapiano, a spacious form of deep house music, to America.

(Image credit: YouTube/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2022/01/14/1073110660/amaarae-feat-kali-uchis-moliy-sad-girlz-luv-money-vigro-deep-amapiano-remix