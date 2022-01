Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 16:40 Hits: 4

Twice in the same year, the song "Be My Baby" — featuring the voice of Ronnie Spector, who died this week — became the sound that signaled something memorably, indelibly sexy.

(Image credit: Jack Kay/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/01/13/1072728009/ronnie-spector-be-my-baby